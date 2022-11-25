U.S.: Rapper Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

West ran for president during the 2020 election as a third-party candidate but only managed some 70,000 votes

American rapper Kanye West announced on Friday that he intends to run for president in the 2024 elections, despite recent controversies, including accusations of antisemitism.

West posted a video of his campaign logo to his Twitter, with the caption #YE24, referencing his legal name change to "Ye" in 2018. The rapper also said that while visiting Mar-a-Lago golf club, he asked former U.S. president Donald Trump - seeking reelection in 2024 himself - to be his running mate.

According to West, in a video titled Mar-a-Lago Debrief, the former president "started basically screaming," telling West he was going to lose. West then asked in the video: "Has that ever worked for anyone in history?"

The rapper ran for president during the 2020 election as a third-party candidate but only managed some 70,000 votes. West appeared on the ballot in only 12 states after missing the filing deadline in most others and only held one campaign rally.

Alongside West at Mar-a-Lago was far-right media personality Nick Fuentes, described as a "white supremacist" by the U.S. Justice Department. While announcing his campaign, West also posted texts on Twitter that appeared to be with Fuentes as part of a “YE24” group chat.

Another group member was far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, a former editor for the right-wing publication Breitbart. Yiannopoulos has also previously worked as an intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her comments on “state-of-the-art Jewish space lasers,” among other controversies.

West's campaign launch comes after a series of his own controversies, including posting on Twitter that he would go "death con 3" on Jewish people. He was then dropped by his talent agency and several fashion companies, including Adidas, which is now seeking a probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against West.