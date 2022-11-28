U.S., Russia discuss release of Griner, Whelan - report

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov earlier confirmed that Moscow is working on the exchange deal

Washington and Moscow are discussing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan detained in Russia, media report said on Monday.

Elizabeth Rood, charge d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Russia, told Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the U.S. had made an offer to Moscow to release American citizens through special channels. However, there was no “serious response” from the Kremlin yet, according to the official.

Griner, who was detained in February, is currently serving her nine-year sentence for drug smuggling in a Russian prison in Mordovia. Washington has previously offered to exchange her and Whelan for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

However, the deal wasn’t sealed as tensions between the countries continue to intensify amid the ongoing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which receives weapons and financial support from the U.S.

Earlier in November, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that Moscow is working on the release of Bout in prisoner swap.

"I want to hope that the prospect not only remains but is being strengthened, and that the moment will come when we will get a concrete agreement," Ryabkov said.

"The Americans are showing some external activity, we are working professionally through a special channel designed for this," he added.

"Viktor Bout is among those who are being discussed, and we certainly count on a positive result."