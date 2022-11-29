Pence: Trump 'should apologize' for dinner with antisemites

'Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table'

Mike Pence on Monday slammed Donald Trump for hosting antisemites at his Florida resort last week, while stopping short of labeling the former U.S. president as hostile toward Jews and other minorities.

The former vice president, who served with Trump from 2017 to 2021, said in an interview with NewsNation host Leland Vittert that the businessman-turned-politician was wrong to allow Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and antisemitic conspiracist Kanye West a seat at the table at Mar-a-Lago.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” Pence said.

Pence however did not indicate that Trump himself is antisemitic, saying that he would not have served with him if he believed that. Trump recently announced that he is running for a second term in the White House in 2024 on the Republican ticket. He has yet to choose a running mate for the upcoming campaign, but recently said that potential candidates are "begging me."

“I think the president demonstrated profoundly poor judgment in giving those individuals a seat at the table and as I said, I think he should apologize for it,” Pence continued. “He should denounce them without qualification.”

Also on Monday, Trump's former antisemitism envoy Jason Greenblatt blasted his former boss for the decision to host Fuentes and West.

In an opinion piece published in CNN, Greenblatt wrote that "it should not have happened. Period."

Greenblatt also praised Trump for speaking out against antisemitism in the past and for his strong support for Israel and expressed hope that Trump would condemn Fuentes and West for their antisemitic views.