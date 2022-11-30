Republican leaders condemn Trump after dinner with West, Fuentes

Mitch McConnell believes Trump is 'highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States'

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday told reporters that former president Donald Trump is ‘highly unlikely’ to be reelected in 2024 after last week’s dinner with antisemitic public figures.

Commenting on Trump’s meeting with rapper Kanye West, who is known for antisemitic comments, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago, McConnell stated there was “no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy.”

He added that “anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also criticized Trump saying “I don’t think anyone should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes, and his views are nowhere within the Republican Party and within this country itself.”

Republican leaders commented on the infamous dinner only a week later following a backlash on social media and criticism from both Democratic and Republican politicians. Earlier on Monday, former vice president Mike Pence slammed Donald Trump saying he should apologize for hosting antisemites.