France’s Macron to meet Biden at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will host his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the White House with expected talks on transatlantic trade and how to manage a rising China.

The French leader, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Washington on Tuesday for the first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency, the diplomatic tradition which was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic.

The two presidents meet in the Oval Office for what are expected to be substantial discussions as they seek to defuse tensions over what Macron has described as "aggressive" subsidies for U.S. manufacturers.

The two governments have emphasized their historic links - France is the United States' oldest ally - as well as their close partnership in the Western alliance confronting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Macron made it clear, in unusually blunt language, that he is not just in Washington to discuss the easy parts of the relationship.

At a lunch with lawmakers and business leaders earlier on Wednesday, he lashed out at Biden's signature policy called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is set to pour billions of dollars into environmentally friendly industries, with strong backing for U.S.-based manufacturers.

"This is super aggressive for our business people," Macron said, warning that what he sees as unfair U.S. practices will "kill" European jobs.

"The consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," Macron added.

Another gripe in Europe is the high cost of U.S. liquid natural gas exports, which have surged to help compensate for canceled Russian deliveries. There is also divergence on how to deal with the rise of superpower China with Washington pursuing a more hawkish tone and EU powers trying to find a middle ground.