Kanye West banned from Twitter over anti-Semitic incitement

Over photo of a star of David encasing a swastika

Elon Musk said late on Thursday that Kanye West's account was suspended as he again violated rule against incitement to violence.

West, who now goes by Ye, made a post late Thursday night promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika. The post was deleted within hours, followed by a ban on the disgraced rapper's account.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

The star's suspension comes on the heels of an unhinged interview with disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where a masked West spoke of his admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and ranted about sin, pornography and the devil.

"I like Hitler," West said several times. "I see good things about Hitler also. This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that."

Hitler did not invent either of those things.

Jones, a serial provocateur who has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for claiming one of America's deadliest school shootings was a "hoax," interjected that "the Nazis were thugs and did really bad things."

West did not back down. "But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time... I love Nazis," West said.

West’s recent disturbing spiral included a series of anti-Semitic remarks that led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him.