Biden says U.S. politicians should 'call out' antisemitism

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday urged American political leaders to speak out clearly against antisemitism, a week after his predecessor Donald Trump caused outrage by hosting a well-known Holocaust denier for dinner.

"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure," Biden tweeted. "And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides."

"Silence is complicity," Biden added.

The president's remarks came a week after Trump hosted Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and antisemitic conspiracist Kanye West at his Florida residence for dinner, for which the former U.S. president was criticized harshly by lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” former U.S. vice president Mike Pence said in the aftermath of the dinner.

Biden's call for advocacy also came a day after West praised Hitler and defended Nazis during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’ – but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person never did anything good, and I am done with that," West told Jones, with Fuentes sitting across the table.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the disgraced rapper added.