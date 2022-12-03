U.S. debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

'This isn’t just another airplane,' U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says

The United States on Friday unveiled the B-21 Raider, a high-tech stealth bomber that can carry nuclear and conventional weapons and is designed to be able to fly without a crew on board.

Produced by B-21 manufacturer Northrop Grumman, the B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified.

Each B-21, which can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs, was projected to cost approximately $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars. The Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called B-21 "the first strategic bomber in more than three decades," predicting that "even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in the sky."

Many specifics of the aircraft are being kept under wraps, but the plane will offer significant advances over existing bombers in the US fleet, which Austin highlighted in his remarks. He hailed its range -- "no other long-range bomber can match its efficiency" -- and its durability, saying it is "designed to be the most maintainable bomber ever built."

Like the F-22 and F-35 warplanes, the B-21 features stealth technology, which minimizes an aircraft's signature through both its shape and the materials it is constructed from, making it harder for adversaries to detect.