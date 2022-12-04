Trump calls for terminating U.S. constitution

'You cannot only love America when you win'

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, who has recently announced his bid for the 2024 White House run, on Saturday called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a post on the Truth Social platform Trump accused "big tech companies" of aiding Democrats and claimed that America’s founders “did not want, and would not condone, false and fraudulent elections.”

“Do you throw the Presidential election results of 2020 out and declare the rightful winner, or do you have a new election? A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates called Trump’s remarks “anathema to the soul of our nation.”

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it," he said in a statement.

"It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights,” he added, stressing that “you cannot only love America when you win.”