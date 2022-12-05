White House roundtable to address rising antisemitism

First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host the event

The White House will address rising antisemitism on Wednesday during a roundtable with Jewish leaders focusing on attacks on Jews across the United States and how to combat hate.

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will host the event. Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president.

This initiative comes as antisemitism continues to rise across the country. The issue made headlines in recent weeks after former Republican president Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at his private club in Florida.

West, now called Ye, has drawn widespread criticism for a series of antisemitic comments - including praise for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler - and was suspended from Twitter last week. Some Republicans criticized Trump's dinner with Fuentes and Ye, but did not directly criticize Trump, who said he did not know Fuentes.

According to the New York Police Department, 45 anti-Jewish incidents were reported in November. This represents 60 percent of all hate crimes, but also a 125 percent increase in antisemitism in New York City compared to the same month in 2021.