China-linked hackers steal $20m from U.S. Covid funds

The U.S. Secret Service said on Monday that Chinese hackers linked to the government stole at least $20 million from the U.S. Covid relief funds.

This is the first time that hackers affiliated with a foreign government are involved in a pandemic-related fraud. According to the agency’s spokesperson Justine Whelan, the theft affected unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration loan money in over a dozen of states.

The hacking group known as APT41 has previously conducted espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. However, it is unclear whether the current theft was conducted following Beijing’s order or for personal gain.

“Of the more than 1,000 ongoing investigations involving transnational and domestic criminal actors defrauding public benefits programs, APT41 has emerged a notable player,” Roy Dotson, the Secret Service’s national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator, said in a statement.

“It would be crazy to think this group didn’t target all 50 states,” he added, pointing out that there are more than 1,000 ongoing investigations into transnational and domestic crimes connected to the public benefits programs.

Over $1.4 billion has been seized by the Secret Service of ill-gotten pandemic relief funds since 2020.