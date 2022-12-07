Democrats strengthen majority in U.S. Senate with Georgia win

President Joe Biden praised Georgia voters for 'standing up for our democracy'

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday won re-election to the U.S. Senate defeating Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Warnock's victory strengthens his party’s slim majority, 51 to 49, in the upper house of Congress, which Democrats had already secured in the November 8 midterm vote.

"Let's celebrate for a little while on this mountain. Let's dance because we deserve it. But tomorrow we go back down into the valley to do the work," Warnock told a cheering crowd of supporters.

His win allows President Joe Biden’s party to wield greater control in committees and significantly curbs the power of centrist Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who has already blocked several major Biden initiatives in the first two years of his term. The Republicans in turn took back the House of Representatives, but with a much smaller majority than expected.

Georgia proved to be a battleground state, which is expected to play a prominent role in the 2024 presidential race. Democrats have now won three Senate races in the past two years in the former Republican stronghold, with Biden carrying the state in 2020.

Warnock, pastor at the Atlanta church where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr once preached, and Walker, who are both African American, faced voters after neither earned more than 50 percent in the November 8 midterm election. With Warnock, 53, and Walker, 60, running neck and neck, Biden urged Georgians on Tuesday to turn out and vote.

The president also was among the first officials to congratulate Warnock on the win. In his Twitter post Biden praised Georgia voters for "standing up for our democracy."