U.S. basketball star Griner freed in Russian prisoner swap

U.S. President Biden says the UAE facilitated her release

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday in a Russian prisoner swap after being held for months on drug charges.

Russian Foreign Ministry officials confirmed that she was exchanged for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "merchant of death," at the Abu Dhabi Airport in the United Arab Emirates. U.S. President Joe Biden thanked the UAE "for helping us facilitate Brittney's return, because that's where she landed" en route back to the United States. The president added that the athlete would be back home within 24 hours.

Another American prisoner, ex-marine Paul Whelan, who is serving his sentence in Russia over spying charges, wasn't included in the swap. His lawyer said that Whelan is still in custody as the talks about release continue.

Biden said earlier on Thursday that he spoke to Griner, who was "safe" and "on her way home." The phone call took place at the Oval Office where Griner’s wife Cherelle was also present. She said she was "overwhelmed with emotions."

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Last month she was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia. Biden confirmed that the "U.S. (had) not yet succeeded in freeing prisoner Paul Whelan."

Bout, who was detained in the U.S. in 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, is currently on the plane to Moscow, according to Russian media. "The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland," the country's foreign ministry said in an official statement.

The Biden administration proposed a prisoner exchange last July aiming to exchange both Griner and Whelan for Bout. Moscow seemed reluctant to agree as tensions grew higher between the two countries over the ongoing war in Ukraine.