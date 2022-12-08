U.S. Congress passes bill protecting same-sex marriage

The bill was approved in the Senate last week

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark bill Thursday protecting same-sex marriage, a precautionary measure aimed at preventing the conservative-led Supreme Court from being able to take away the nationwide right as it did with abortion.

The vote was 258 to 169 with 39 Republicans joining the Democrats in supporting the bill. Loud applause broke out in the House after the vote. The bill would not require all states to legalize same-sex marriage, but would ensure that individual states recognize another state’s legal marriage.

It was approved in the Senate last week 267 to 157. Earning bipartisan support, 47 Republicans joined Democrats for the bill to pass. U.S. President Joe Biden is now expected to sign it into law.

The Respect for Marriage Act is aimed at granting federal protection for same-sex couples to marry, as well as interracial couples. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected women’s abortion rights since 1973, liberals in the U.S. fear the court could turn back other critical decisions, which prompted Democrats to initiate the federal legislation.

In a concurring opinion to the top court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas said the court could review other precedents, including those on same-sex marriage, gay sex, and contraception.