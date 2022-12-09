Basketball star Griner lands in US after Russia prisoner swap

The deal saw her swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout

American basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the US on Friday morning, footage showed, after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer.

Griner was seen getting off a plane that landed Friday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Griner, 32, who was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges, was expected to be transferred to a nearby military facility for medical checks, US media reported.

The deal, which saw her swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden.