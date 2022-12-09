U.S. Senator Sinema registers as independent, leaving Dems

Before Sinema’s announcement, Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

"I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said. "I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to."

She played down the political significance of her move, saying that she doesn't "anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure. I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent."

Before Sinema’s announcement, Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January. The Senate is now split 50-50, with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote for Democrats. The defection now leaves party chiefs scrambling to figure out how, and indeed if, their new majority will function.

A first-term senator, Sinema has emerged as a high-profile right-wing Democrat after expressing deep concern over the size of President Joe Biden's social expenditure programs and helping block them in the legislature.

Generally viewed as a free-spirited maverick, Sinema is the first openly bisexual woman in the Senate.