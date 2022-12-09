U.S. alarmed over 'harmful' Iran-Russia military partnership

Russia offering Iran 'an unprecedented level of military and technical support'

The United States on Friday expressed alarm over a "large-scale military partnership" between Russia and Iran, describing it as "harmful" to Ukraine, Iran's neighbors, and the world.

Mentioning, in particular, the use by the Russian army of Iranian drones in Ukraine, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, considered that in return, Russia "offers Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support" which "transforms their relationship into a full defense partnership."

According to U.S. intelligence, Moscow and Tehran are considering launching joint production of drones in Russia, Kirby said, adding that in return, Moscow plans to provide Iran with "sophisticated" equipment, helicopters, anti-aircraft defense systems, and fighter jets. He recalled that according to Washington, Iran was still considering selling "hundreds" of ballistic missiles to Russia.

A White House spokesman said the U.S. would sanction three Russian-based entities active in "the acquisition and use of Iranian drones."

The United Kingdom echoed Washington's concerns, saying Russia was attempting to obtain more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and offering Tehran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return. Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said that since August, Iran had transferred hundreds of drones to Russia, which had used them to "kill civilians and illegally target civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine.

"We're concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, which will allow Iran to strengthen their weapons capability," she said, adding that Britain was "almost certain that Russia is seeking to source weaponry from North Korea (and) other heavily sanctioned states, as their overstocks palpably dwindle" in Ukraine.