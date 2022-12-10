Trump lashes out at US Jews over criticism of Mar-a-Lago dinner

'This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why support to Israel stopped'

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hit out at Jewish American leaders over criticism of his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two prominent anti-Semites. Those who took issue with the now-notorious meeting “lack loyalty” and “should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump fumed.

After launching his 2024 presidential bid, the conservative firebrand once again found himself the target of intense criticism last month after dining with rapper West and Fuentes, a minor media shock jock and a white supremacist. The meeting was universally condemned, including by prominent Republicans, as "ridiculous," "disgusting" and "scandalous."

“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social network catering to conservatives. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Critics accused Trump of resorting to the anti-Semitic trope of double loyalty.