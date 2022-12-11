Canada's preparations for expanded assisted death spark debate

Canada first offered medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to those with terminal illnesses, starting in 2016

Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework, making it one of the broadest in the world, sparking debates on the system's ethics.

People whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death starting in March of 2023. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

The change will make Canada one of six countries where a person with mental illness alone, not near their natural death, can get a doctor to help them die.

Canada first offered MAiD to those with terminal illnesses, starting in 2016. Since then, over 30,000 Canadians have chosen to end their lives with medical assistance, the vast majority deemed close to their "natural" death.

MAiD’s current criteria states that a person must have a "serious and incurable illness, disease or disability," they are in an "advanced state of irreversible decline" and their illness causes them "enduring physical or psychological suffering."

To access MAiD, people need to be deemed eligible by two clinicians, who must determine whether they have a condition causing them intolerable suffering and whether they have the capacity to understand the decision and its consequences. The framework will be the same for a person suffering from mental illness.

However, some are calling for the expansion to be delayed. Those against the development have cited individuals appearing in local news reports saying they seek assisted death because they lack appropriate housing or other supports.

Additionally, some psychiatrists opposed to the expansion say it is impossible to determine whether a mental illness is "irremediable,” and some say it's too close to suicide.

The Canadian Psychiatric Association released a statement saying it had not taken a position on whether MAiD should be available in situations where mental illness is the sole underlying medical condition.