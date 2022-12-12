Biden tells Zelensky U.S. prioritizes strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Biden also 'welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, underscoring Washington’s support for Ukraine's defense amid the ongoing Russian strikes on the country’s critical infrastructure.

The call between the two leaders came shortly after Russian strikes on the energy facilities left nearly 1,5 million people without power in the port city of Odesa in eastern Ukraine.

“President Biden highlighted how the U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles,” the White House’s statement said, referring to Iran-made kamikaze drones that Moscow is reportedly using to attack Ukrainian cities.

Biden also “welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace” and “reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities.”

Late November, the U.S. president announced the allocation of $53 million to “support the energy infrastructure of Ukraine’s energy grid in the wake of Russia’s targeted attacks.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that all thermal and hydroelectric power plants across the country were damaged following “eight waves of missile strikes.” He added that 40 percent of high-voltage power grids “were damaged to varying degrees.”