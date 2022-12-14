Biden signs landmark law protecting same-sex marriages

'Love is love. Right is right. Justice is justice'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages, with a large crowd of guests gathered at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone.

Biden - who as vice president took a public stand in favor of same-sex unions well before they became legal throughout the United States in a 2015 Supreme Court decision - touted the landmark law as a rights victory.

"America takes a vital step toward equality, for liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone," he said during the signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

"Love is love. Right is right. Justice is justice," he said.

After the U.S. Supreme Court - now significantly more conservative - overturned longstanding abortion rights last June, lawmakers from the left and right came together to prevent any subsequent move to curb same-sex marriage rights.

The legislation's final adoption by Congress last week marked a rare show of bipartisanship in deeply divided Washington. The new Respect for Marriage Act does not mandate states to legalize same-sex marriage but does require them to recognize a marriage so long as it was valid in the state where it was performed.

It repeals previous legislation defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, and also protects interracial couples by requiring states to recognize legal marriages without regard to "sex, race, ethnicity or national origin."