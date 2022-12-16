U.S. Department of Education opens probe into anti-Semitism allegations at UC Berkeley

'What we are seeing here is a deeply profound act of discrimination against Jewish students,' attorney behind complaint tells i24NEWS

The U.S. Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights said on Thursday it launched an investigation into claims of antisemitism at California's UC Berkeley following reports of “Jew-free zones” being set up on campus.

In a letter, the department said this week it was opening an investigation into “whether the University failed to respond appropriately in the fall 2022 semester to notice from Jewish law students, faculty, and staff that they experienced a hostile environment at the law school based on their shared Jewish ancestry.”

It was alleged that several student groups at the Berkeley School of Law barred speakers who support Zionism at the start of the academic year. The bylaw, led by UC Berkeley's law students at Students for Justice in Palestine, declared that not inviting pro-Zionist speakers was "necessary for the safety and welfare of Palestinian students on campus."

In response to the ban, American Jewish Committee united with 35 other Jewish organizations to condemn the action, calling it "unabashed antisemitism." A complaint was also filed against the university for their decision in the first complaint of its kind.

Arsen Ostrovsky, attorney, and CEO at International Legal Forum, chose to pursue the complaint, telling i24NEWS that "when they say no Zionists, what they really mean is no Jews." "What we are seeing here is a deeply profound act of discrimination against Jewish students," Ostrovsky said.

He criticized the dean of the school for saying that "only a handful" of student groups were involved, pointing out that this sort of rhetoric would be unheard of for any other group. Ostrovsky rejected the notion that antisemitism and anti-Zionism are different, claiming that they are one and the same, calling Zionism an "indispensable part of Jewish identity."