U.S. woman says she unwittingly funded plot to kidnap Iranian critic

An American woman pled guilty on Thursday for unwittingly having a role in a foiled plot to kidnap a prominent Iranian dissident living in New York and take her back to the Islamic Republic.

U.S. prosecutors did not accuse Niloufar Bahadorifar of participating in the plan to abduct Masih Alinejad, a journalist and vocal critic of Iran’s regime for its treatment of women and other issues. Authorities said four Iranians who plotted to kidnap Alinejad paid an American private investigator to watch her and used Bahadorifar as a middleman, AP News reported.

Bahadorifar was charged with conspiracy to violate U.S. economic sanctions on Iran by helping channel money to the private detective, to which she plead guilty. Her lawyer told The New York Times that she was in fact a victim of the “cancerous” Iranian regime.

“When Iran’s terrorist leaders aren’t slaughtering their own people, they’re traveling the globe trying to kill their critics, including the despicable manipulation of Ms. Bahadorifar by an old family friend,” the lawyer said.

In court, Bahadorifar said she was unaware the money was used to pay the investigator to surveil Alinejad. She told the judge that she sent funds to the detective via PayPal on behalf of a government official in Iran who was a longtime family friend.

The private investigator said he was also unaware that his employers were Iranian agents and has not been charged.

Last year, an Iranian intelligence officer and others were also charged in New York with attempting to kidnap Alinejad.