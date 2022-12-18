As of December 16, TSA officers had taken a total of 6,301 guns from passengers at airport security checkpoints

A record number of firearms were seized at airports in the United States in 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Saturday.

As of December 16, TSA officers had taken a total of 6,301 guns from passengers at airport security checkpoints with 88 percent of those weapons still loaded. The previous record was last year when 5,972 firearms were detected. TSA officials said that they expect to confiscate 6,600 guns by the end of the year, representing a 10 percent increase over 2021.

"I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger."

Two states with high rates of gun ownership saw the most guns confiscated — Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, Georgia at number one and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas at number two. According a CBS News ranking of gun ownership by state, Texas is home to the most gun licenses at over 1 million in 2021 with 45.7 percent of adults saying that they live in homes with guns. Georgia had 304,124 gun licenses as of 2021 with nearly half of adults in the southern state living in homes with guns.

The agency also said it is raising the maximum civil penalty for a weapons violation from $13,910 to $14,950.

Airline passengers are allowed to fly with firearms as long as they are unloaded and in a checked bag and declared to the airline at check-in. Ammunition is also also allowed under the same rules. Both firearms and ammunition must be stored in a locked hard-sided container.