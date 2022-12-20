Video shows U.S. President Biden saying Iran nuke deal ‘dead’

White House confirmed that 'the president's comments are very much in line with everything we've been saying' about the halted agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that the multi-state deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program was "dead," but he would not announce that publicly, according to a video that surfaced Tuesday.

The video, which appears genuine and was apparently taken on November 3 during Biden's visit to California, shows him being asked by a woman to announce that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer in effect.

"President Biden, could you please announce that the JCPOA is dead," the woman, who appears to wear a hair ribbon in Iran's flag colors, asks as Biden passed by shaking hands.

"No," Biden replied.

"Why not?" the woman retorted.

"It is dead, but we are not going to announce it," the U.S. leader said. "Long story," he added.

The woman, and others next to her, urge him to not make deals with the Tehran government.

"They don't represent us," she said. "They are not our government," another added.

"I know they don't represent you. But they will have a nuclear weapon," Biden said, as the video clip ended.

Asked about the video, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said nobody was questioning its authenticity. He said Washington still wants to restore the JCPOA, but that doing so is not priority, given the Ukraine war.

"The president's comments are very much in line with everything we've been saying about the JCPOA, which is just not our focus right now," Kirby told reporters.

"There is no progress happening with respect to the Iran deal now. We don't anticipate any progress anytime in the near future," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a regional summit in Jordan that Tehran is "ready to reach the last step, provided all sides are realistic, including collaboration between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency." He met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the summit.

Borrell later tweeted that the meeting was "necessary" amid "deteriorating Iran-EU relations." The official also said that the sides agreed to "keep communications open and to restore the accord on the basis of the Vienna negotiations."