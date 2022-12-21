House committee votes to release Trump tax records

Republican dissenter blasts Democrats for unleashing 'a dangerous new political weapon that overturns decades of privacy protections'

A committee in the US House of Representatives voted to release a report on former US president Donald Trump’s tax filings.

The House Ways and Means Committee, which is dominated by Democrats, voted 24-16 to release Trump’s redacted tax filings from 2015 to 2020.

Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (L-R) Representatives Bill Pascrell, Richard Neal, John Larson and Kevin Brady of the House Ways and Means Committee meet on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US

The decision is the culmination of a long legal battle that went all the way to the US Supreme Court. Trump, who has announced his intention to run for president once again in 2024, has insisted there is nothing to find in the records, while maintaining his right to privacy.

“This was not about being punitive, it was not about being malicious — and there were no leaks from the committee,” said Democrat Lloyd Doggett.

“Over our objections in opposition, Democrats in the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that overturns decades of privacy protections,” said Congressman Kevin Brady, the panel's top Republican.

This comes a day after another committee, the House select committee on the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, recommended criminal proceedings against the former president.

His Trump Organization was found guilty in New York of tax fraud on December 7.

Trump controversially broke decades of precedent in refusing to release his tax records in 2016 when he was elected president. Every US president since Richard Nixon has released tax filings until Trump, except for Gerald Ford, who released a summary.