Analysis: Biden admits Iran deal 'dead' - saying quiet part out loud

What does the newly-surfaced Biden video mean for diplomacy with Iran?

It's not every day you hear a global leader blurt out sensitive positions on global adversaries, but that's exactly what U.S. President Joe Biden did.

In a newly-surfaced video from a November election rally, the president was asked whether he would announce that the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran was dead. He admitted it was, although “we’re not going to announce it.”

Besides not wanting to give Tehran the satisfaction of seeing Washington step away first from the negotiating table, the JCPOA simply isn't the Biden administration's focus regarding Iran.

“Right now, it's not even on the agenda,” U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said back in October. “It's not a focus because there's no movement. We do believe that we need to stop this regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is a way to do that.”

Negotiations on renewing the deal have been ongoing for months, but no agreement has been reached. Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, its support for Russia's war on Ukraine and its positions on its nuclear program all make reviving a deal out of the question.

Nonetheless, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, told a regional conference in Jordan that Tehran would back a revival of the nuclear deal, but only as long as its red lines were respected.

Abdollahian said he told EU representative Josep Borrell that Iran, keeping to its red lines, was “ready to reach the last step, provided all sides be realistic.”

But if the sides are trying to revive the deal, that would first mean it's already dead, which puts Biden's remarks in the proper perspective.

And saying the quiet part out loud sends a clear message to Iran that the window for diplomacy is all but completely shut.