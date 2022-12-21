Zelensky in Washington, U.S. promises Ukraine Patriot air defense

The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which repeatedly pushed Washington for the air defense system, and a strong sign of U.S. support

The United States said Wednesday it will provide Ukraine with its advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks, as the war-torn country’s president landed in Washington.

"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President, and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people."

Unveiled in parallel with Zelensky's visit to Washington – his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February – the Patriot system is part of $1.85 billion in assistance. The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the air defense system, and a strong sign of U.S. support for Ukraine that will help boost the country's defenses.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Ukraine's air defenses have played a key role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies. But as Russia faced increasing setbacks on the ground, it began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water, and heat to millions of people.

Zelensky arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on the outskirts of the U.S. capital, television footage showed, with a large convoy greeting him on the runway.

According to a senior U.S. official, Zelensky’s visit was first discussed during a phone call on December 11, and a formal invitation was sent days later. It will be Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden's second one-on-one meeting, the first being in September of last year.

“On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between the US and Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a tweet as he headed to North America.

The leader will also make a speech at Congress and will have a number of bilateral meetings with U.S. officials. According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, topics in the bilateral meetings will be weapons, energy, sanctions, a peace agreement, and a war crime tribunal.