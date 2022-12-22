Incoming GOP Rep. Santos’ Jewish heritage under question

The congressman-elect claimed to be a Jew with Brazilian and Angolan roots

Representative-elect George Santos, who claimed his grandparents were “Holocaust refugees,” has been under fire in recent days with more and more questions emerging about his background.

Santos was one of three critical Republican House flips in previously deep-blue New York during November's U.S. midterm elections. The incoming congressman claimed in several interviews, including one with i24NEWS, to be a Jew with Brazilian and Angolan roots. His grandparents allegedly fled persecution in Ukraine and later Belgium. However, genealogy websites showed that Santos’ grandparents were born in Brazil and hadn’t fled Europe during World War II.

Santos’ Jewish heritage is not the only thing being questioned. There are reports that his educational background was fabricated.

Baruch College in New York City, which Santos said to have graduated from in 2010, told reporters they had no records of him being enrolled, let alone getting degrees. There are also no indications of Santos working for organizations that he claimed to have been employed by. While some of them, like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, could not find any records detailing his employment, others are currently under investigation for potential fraud.

The main question now is whether Santos will take office amid the controversies surrounding not only his Jewish background but apparently every aspect of his life. One of the most recent details that emerged in the media is that despite claiming to be openly gay during his election campaign, Santos was been married to a woman until their divorce in 2019.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605989365632614416 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While Santos’ spokesperson remained silent for days, the congressman-elect himself on Thursday wrote on social media that he has his “story to tell and it will be told next week.”

“I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on: Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he tweeted.

However, the congressman’s followers seemed to be unconvinced as most of the comments questioned why he needed a week to address the supposedly false allegations.