US: January 6 panel unveils final report accusing Trump of ‘conspiracy’

The House January 6 committee’s final report accuses Donald Trump of criminally engaging in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump, the report charges, failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

This represents the conclusion of an 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago. At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump's false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” the document’s executive summary reads. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

In the two months between Trump's election loss to Joe Biden and the insurrection, Trump or his inner circle engaged in over 200 acts of public or private outreach and pressure, targeting officials from state legislators to local election administrators.

In a foreword to the report, outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the findings should be a “clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy and to give our vote only to those dutiful in their defense of our Constitution.”