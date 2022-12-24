Hallmark Channel movie stars French-Israel actress Yael Grobglas and U.S. actor Jeremy Jordan as a couple whose competing delis test their new love

A new Hanukkah movie for the holiday season was released recently in the United States to positive reviews.

Romantic comedy "Hanukkah on Rye" evokes the tormented relationship between Molly (played by French-Israeli actress Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (U.S. actor Jeremy Jordan in the role) as their competing delicatessens test their newfound love.

While the traditional films of the month of December generally revolve around the New Year's Christmas celebrations, the movie produced by the U.S.-based Hallmark Channel is one of the first of its kind which takes place in the context of the famous Festival of Lights. It was released on December 18 and can be seen in the U.S. by fans of the genre during the holidays.

This isn't Hallmark Channel's first Hanukkah movie. The channel, which offers family programs, has already been producing them since 2019. Among the most notable titles are "Love, Lights, Hanukkah," released in 2020, and "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah," released in 2021. "Hanukkah on Rye" has so far received positive reviews, with an 80 percent positive Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, an American site devoted to film and TV reviews. The film also received a rating of 7.5 out of 10 from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

IMDb describes the film as a "cute Jewish version" of the 1998 romantic comedy "You've Got Mail" starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. It is also described as a retelling of "Shop Around the Corner" ( the 1940 pic starring Jimmy Stewart, Margaret Sullavan and Frank Morgan).