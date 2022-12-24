At least 15 deaths attributed to extreme weather conditions

Millions of people in the United States and Canada are still without electricity since Friday as a powerful snow storm wreaks havoc and bitter cold prevails, with at least 15 deaths attributed to the extreme weather conditions.

Frigid temperatures were being experienced in many cities early Saturday morning ahead of Christmas Eve. The temperature in New York City was 8 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of minus 8, according to the National Weather Service. Other cities were experiencing similar bone-chilling temperatures. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh could see their coldest Christmas Eve on record and Washington, D.C. its second coldest Christmas Eve since record-keeping began.

At least 15 people have died since Wednesday from the winter weather across seven U.S. states, officials said. Over 9,000 flights were canceled on Friday due to the wintery conditions.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Travelers queue up to check in at the Southwest Airlines counter in Denver International Airport, December 23, 2022, in Denver, Colorado, United States.

More than 1.4 million homes in the U.S. were without power on Saturday morning, according to media reports. Over 200 million people were living in regions of the U.S. where authorities were issuing some level of warning over the severe weather. The National Forecasting Center added its own warning, saying that it is a once-in-a-generation event that could develop into a "bomb cyclone," which is a type of storm that strengthens very quickly and causes extreme weather phenomenon.

According to meteorologists, Christmas on Sunday is expected to be one of the coldest ever recorded in the U.S.