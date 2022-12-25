The National Weather Service has warned that the cold poses a deadly risk and urged Americans in affected areas to stay indoors

The Christmas weekend is turned upside down for millions of Americans as they face a severe winter storm, accompanied by extreme temperatures, which has rendered many roads impassable, prompted the cancellation of thousands of flights and caused the deaths of at least 17 people.

About 530,000 homes were still without power on Saturday around 10:00 p.m. GMT (against up to 1.5 million the day before), according to the Poweroutage.us site, particularly in North Carolina and Maine, where temperatures were largely negative.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the cold posed a deadly risk and urged Americans in affected areas to stay indoors. Friday, because of the wind. Since Wednesday evening, the center and the east of the United States have been hit by the storm of rare intensity, whose polar winds have also caused heavy snowfall, particularly in the Great Lakes region.

In total, authorities have confirmed at least 17 deaths, across eight states, due to the weather. Some of those deaths have occurred on the roads, which have become very dangerous, such as in Ohio, where four people died in storm-related crashes, Governor Mike DeWine said.

Besides the roads, transportation was severely disrupted in general, just as tens of millions of Americans sought to reunite with their families for the holiday season. More than 5,500 flights were canceled on Friday, or 20 percent of air traffic, tweeted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. More than 2,800 flights were again canceled on Saturday and 6,600 others delayed, according to the site Flightaware.com.

Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered street as temperatures in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

In American cities such as Denver and Chicago shelters have been opened to accommodate people in need to allow them to warm up and protect them from the risk of hypothermia. Due to the very low temperatures, the pressure on the power grid was extremely high. The operator in 10 states in the American northeast, PJM, called on the population to reduce their consumption all day Saturday, in order to avoid cuts.

The storm is expected to last through the weekend, before temperatures return to seasonal norms by the middle of next week, the NWS said.