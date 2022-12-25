Trump defends dinner with Kanye saying he was 'overly generous'

Media reported that Trump's controversial dinner is what pushed his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner 'out' for good

Donald Trump said in a recent interview that his dinner with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, happened because he is “overly generous.”

The former president, who had recently announced that he'll be running for the White House in 2024, was widely criticized for the controversial meeting in his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Trump told New York magazine that Kanye, who had made a series of antisemitic posts and comments, was asking him for advice.

“I do that for people, sometimes at my own risk, I guess. But I do that for people. I like helping people that have difficulties in life. And I think, you know, from that standpoint, I did the right thing,” he said.

“I believe I am overly generous, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. But sometimes it can make life a little bit more difficult,” Trump added.

He once again claimed that he did not know who Fuentes was and only hosted him because Kanye invited him.

“He brought some people that I didn’t — Nick Fuentes — who I didn’t know at all. … It was a very quick meal, it went very fast. It was pleasant,” Trump said.

Earlier on Saturday media reported that Trump's controversial dinner is what pushed his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are modern Orthodox Jews, “out” for good. According to New York magazine, Kushner “refused” to help Trump with his next presidential campaign after the dinner scandal.