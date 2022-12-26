Dozens dead as intense winter storm rocks North America

'It is (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking,' says New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Several dozen people have died in the United States and Canada due to an unprecedented, intense blizzard that has trapped motorists and rescue workers in their vehicles and left thousands of homes without power.

Crisis unfolded in Buffalo, western New York, where the storm left the city marooned, with emergency services unable to reach the worst-hit areas. Thirteen have been killed in Buffalo - near the edge of Lake Erie - alone, as numbing cold and heavy "lake-effect" snow, resulting from frigid air moving over warmer lake waters, persisted through the weekend.

"It is (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native. Her hometown saw eight-foot snow drifts and power outages that have made for life-threatening conditions.

Hochul also referred to the blizzard as the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long, storied history." The U.S. National Weather Service has issued an urgent winter storm warning for the area.

According to tallies from NBC and CNN, at least 30 or 40 people have died in the U.S. alone as a result of weather-related incidents. The deaths spanned 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Major cities across the region recorded their coldest Christmas in decades.

In Ohio, 46 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on the turnpike, resulting in two deaths. Authorities say that weather was a factor in the crash and that travel is not recommended. Canada also saw the blizzard's impact on the roads, with four deaths occurring from a bus rolling over an icy road in the western province of British Columbia.