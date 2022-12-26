NY governor warns deadly 'blizzard of the century' far from over

Winter storm has killed at least 25 people in western New York

A winter storm that has killed at least 25 people in western New York was dubbed the "blizzard of the century" Monday by the state's governor, who warned the dangerous snow, wind and frigid temperatures were far from over.

"Certainly it is the blizzard of the century," Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters, adding it was "way too early to say this is at its completion," with more snow forecast for Monday and some communities getting inundated with more than three feet of new snow overnight.

The death toll from the powerful winter storm that hit large swathes of the country ahead of the Christmas holiday increased to at least 48 on Monday, with 20 fatalities recorded in the greater Buffalo area. The city of Buffalo was buried under nearly 4 feet of snow. Members of the National Guard were sent to Erie County on Saturday to assist with stranded drivers.

Buffalo initially saw a rain event with Friday's 1.98 inches breaking the daily record of 1.73 inches that stood since 1878. An Arctic air blast on Friday shifted the weather event to heavy snow, with zero visibility at Buffalo Niagara International Airport forcing its closure. The reopening of the airport was delayed until Tuesday morning.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime, generational blizzard,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Monday, echoing the governor's remarks. "And this is not the end yet.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Buffalo area is expected to receive six to 12 more inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday.