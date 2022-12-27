U.S. Jewish leaders warn Israel against incoming right-wing gov’t - report

American Jewish organizations expressed concern that the new government would pursue 'racist' policies

American Jewish leaders held a meeting with senior Israeli officials at the Washington embassy earlier this month to discuss concerns about the new right-wing government, a report said on Tuesday.

The participants of the meeting allegedly warned their Israeli colleagues that policies targeting members of LGBT and non-Orthodox communities could see American Jews protesting outside the embassy.

"During the meeting, people even said they could send hundreds of people in planes to Israel in order to demonstrate in Jerusalem," an unnamed source was quoted as saying by Axios.

According to the report, the meeting with prominent members of pro-Israel organizations and Shuli Davidovich, the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry's bureau for the diaspora, took place on December 7, while prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu was still negotiating with his far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

According to the report, U.S. participants of the meeting expressed concern that the incoming government, which will be sworn in Thursday, would pursue policies that are "racist, antagonistic towards both reform and conservative Jews and harm LGBTQ+ rights" and could "damage donations to Israel from the U.S. Jewish community.”

Some of the attendees warned that such measures would also drive young American Jews further away from Israel. The report, which quoted several participants of the meeting, indicated that the Israelis were taken aback by these statements and urged their U.S. colleagues not to make hasty judgments.