U.S. congressman exposed for lying now under investigation

U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos is under investigation over lies he admitted telling, according to federal prosecutors in Nassau County, New York.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Among Santos’ claims was Jewish descent through grandparents, who escaped Europe during the Holocaust. However, this was shown to be false.

He maintains that he is “Jew-ish” by virtue of his grandparents, although he is a practicing Catholic.

Santos also previously claimed he worked at high-level Wall Street firms, which he later confirmed was a lie. His education at a New York college was proved to be a lie as well.

His finances were also found to be problematic, including thousands of dollars in outstanding debt for unpaid rent. Despite this, he donated $700,000 to his own campaign in the November 2022 elections.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said on Tuesday.

“He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress.”