Capping years-long battle, U.S. House committee releases Trump’s tax returns

Trump faces multiple legal woes as he mounts a 2024 reelection bid

Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a years-long effort to learn about the finances of a business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release a summary of Trump's tax returns between 2015 and 2021, the years when he was running for president and serving in the White House, panel members said.

Trump, known for building skyscrapers in Manhattan and hosting reality TV before winning the White House, offered limited details about his holdings and income on mandatory disclosure forms. He did, however, promote his wealth in the annual financial statements providec to banks to secure loans and to financial magazines to justify his place on rankings of the world’s billionaires.

The development deals the latest blow to Trump, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the U.S. Senate, and now faces multiple legal woes as he mounts a 2024 reelection bid.