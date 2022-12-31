Legendary TV journalist, broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at age 93

Legendary journalist's vehicles such as The View blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated industry

Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on U.S. television as the first female anchor on an evening news broadcast and one of TV's most prominent interviewers, has died at age 93, her long-time ABC home network said on Friday.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” her publicist Cindi Berger also said in a statement, adding Walters died peacefully at her New York home.

An ABC spokesperson did not have an immediate comment Friday night beyond sharing a statement from Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC parent The Walt Disney Company. “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger said.

Walters, who was of Jewish heritage, interviewed an array of world leaders, including Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

She largely retired from television after signing off in 2014 from the daytime program "The View," which she had launched in 1997. Walters created a much-copied template for high-profile political and celebrity interviews and blazed a trail for women in an industry run predominantly by middle-aged men.

"How proud I am today when I see all the young women who are making and reporting the news," Walters said on her last appearance on "The View." "If I did anything to help that happen, that's my legacy."