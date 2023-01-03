U.S. Capitol prepares for anniversary of January 6 riots

Five people died, and more than 140 police officers were injured two years ago this week when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol is preparing for the second anniversary of the January 6 riots with President Joe Biden holding a ceremony on the day - and the Capitol Police on high alert.

Five people died, and more than 140 police officers were injured two years ago this week when supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently breached the U.S. Capitol.

Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former president Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, U.S.

According to a schedule released by Biden's office on Monday, the president will hold a ceremony on Friday to commemorate the riots. This year's event will take place in the White House's East Room.

Biden held a ceremony last year for the first anniversary, with lawmakers on the steps for a vigil, solemnly holding candles. During the 2022 ceremony, Biden, in a rare rebuke of his predecessor, said that former president Donald Trump was holding “a dagger at the throat of America” when he encouraged supporters to attack the Capitol.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, a person turns flameless candles on so that they can be distributed at a vigil on January 6, 2022, in Washington, on the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He, however, never spoke Trump's name when he said: "A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. He can't accept he lost."

The January 6 riot and Trump’s role in it were the subjects of a bipartisan congressional committee investigation that resulted in the former president being referred for four criminal charges. The dissolution of the panel - and its timing near the anniversary - have led the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to prepare for any future attacks on Congress.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite A tweet from former President Donald Trump is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, U.S.

"The current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, will require continued and heightened vigilance," USCP Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. "With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021, could be attempted again.”

“Should the unthinkable happen,” he continued, “we will be ready."