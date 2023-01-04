Kevin McCarthy fails to garner enough votes to become U.S. House speaker

Even Lee Zeldin, an outgoing member of Congress no longer serving, received a vote as Republicans went rogue on McCarthy's leadership

Top Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy failed to garner enough votes to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

McCarthy needed 218 for a majority to nominate him as speaker, and failed in three rounds of votes. Last November’s elections put the House currently at 222 Republican representatives to 212 Democrats, but more than a dozen of his own party voted against him.

In the first two rounds of voting, he received 19 Republican votes opposing him, while in the third this rose to 20. The dysfunction is the first time in 100 years. Ten of those Republican votes went to McCarthy's party rival Andy Biggs from Arizona, six went to Jim Jordan from Ohio - and even Lee Zeldin, an outgoing member of Congress no longer serving, received a vote.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries got more votes to become minority leader, with 212 votes.

This comes as McCarthy faces opposition from staunch supporters of former president Donald Trump in his party, who refuse him unless their demands are met.

“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” said Bob Good, one of the Republicans representatives who voted no.