McCarthy fails for 6th straight time in race for U.S. House speaker

Conservative Republican hardliners continue to block California congressman's bid for U.S. House speaker

The deeply riven U.S. House of Representatives was engulfed in crisis for a second day running Wednesday as fresh rounds of voting failed to produce a winner in the race for speaker.

Conservative hardliners have been blocking establishment pick Kevin McCarthy in a humiliating standoff that has paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress since it flipped to narrow Republican control after the new year.

Some 20 Republicans denied McCarthy a majority in three drawn-out votes on Wednesday -- forcing another overnight adjournment with little to show for the drama -- after the rebels had spent Tuesday blocking the California congressman's path to the gavel.

Republican infighting, described by Democratic President Joe Biden as "embarrassing for the country," has made the 2023 speakership race the first in a century to require multiple rounds of voting.

The stalemate has left the chamber unable to swear in members, fill committees, adopt rules for legislating or negotiate a path through the paralysis.

The House adjourned until noon on Thursday after the sixth indecisive ballot, allowing the Republicans a few precious hours to regroup and settle on a new strategy before going back into the fray.

While McCarthy supporters are hopeful that a seventh round of voting would prove decisive, some Republicans are looking at the possibility of an alternative candidate, Steve Scalise. The Louisiana congressman served as House minority whip since 2019. Scalise survived a mass shooting attack on congressional Republicans in 2017.