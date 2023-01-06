U.S. Capitol police officer's family sues Trump over death

'Defendant Trump intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed them'

The family of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after the January 6, 2021, riots is suing former president Donald Trump for wrongful death, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday in Washington.

The lawsuit is on behalf of the estate of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at age 42 from a series of strokes on January 7, 2021. According to a medical examiner, Sicknick had not suffered any injuries during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and his death was natural causes. However, the events of the riots likely "played a role in his condition."

Sicknick's estate claims in the court papers: "Defendant Trump intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed them."

"The violence that followed, and the injuries that violence caused, including the injuries sustained by Officer Sicknick and his eventual death, were reasonable and foreseeable consequences of Defendant Trump’s words and conduct," the lawsuit alleges.

Additionally, the estate's lawsuit accuses Trump of violating the officer's civil rights, along with assault and negligence, seeking $10 million in damages. Two protesters were also named in the complaint.

This comes ahead of the anniversary of the riots, where five people died, and more than 140 police officers were injured. On Friday, President Joe Biden will hold a ceremony White House's East Room to commemorate the event's second anniversary.