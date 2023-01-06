Republican McCarthy gains momentum but fails to clinch U.S. House leadership

It was not immediately clear if a 13th ballot would go ahead before the weekend

US House speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy took a significant step to securing the gavel Friday after three days of deadlock as he managed to win over most of the 20 hardline fellow Republicans blocking his path.

The party, which has a razor-thin majority in the lower chamber of Congress, was facing worsening infighting after McCarthy lost a historic 11 consecutive ballots for the job.

But the 57-year-old Californian was able to pick up 14 votes among the right-wing defectors in the 12th round on Friday after offering major concessions, in a development that McCarthyites hope will lead to more votes flipping.

It was the first time in the tense, draw-out process that McCarthy has actually beaten his Democratic opposite number Hakeem Jeffries, although neither has achieved the outright majority required to win the speakership.

The win nevertheless vindicated the incongruous air of confidence McCarthy has exuded all week, even as he was bleeding votes and looking like a busted flush. "We're going to make progress. We're going to shock you," he promised reporters as he walked into the Capitol on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if a 13th ballot would go ahead before the weekend -- a motion to adjourn was due to be considered after the 12th round -- but McCarthy had earlier indicated that he wanted keep the House open until the speaker's race is wrapped up.

There have already been more rounds of voting than any speaker election since the Civil War. Weary lawmakers-elect on all sides had been hoping for a tipping point, but McCarthy hadn't previously appeared to be making any progress in adding to the Republicans supporters that have stuck with him.