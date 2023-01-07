Republican McCarthy wins U.S. House Speaker race on 15th vote

The group of Trump supporters who paralyzed the nomination of the 57-year-old politician from California finally gave in

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the votes needed to be elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday on the 15th vote of his historic run.

The 57-year-old Californian needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington's top legislator, who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency. It became the longest speakership election in 160 years as the deeply-divided Republicans took 15 rounds of voting over four days to fend off a right-wing, anti-McCarthy rebellion.

By dint of negotiations, the group of Trump supporters, who paralyzed the nomination, finally gave in, ending an unprecendented stalemate in Congress. Earlier on Friday, McCarthy managed to win over most of the 20 hardline fellow Republicans blocking his path.