6-year-old boy arrested for shooting teacher at U.S. school

According to a police statement, 'this was not an accidental shooting'

A six-year-old boy was detained after opening fire at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport, Virginia, on Friday, seriously wounding a female teacher.

According to a police statement, “this was not an accidental shooting.”

"The individual is a six-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," local police chief Steve Drew told reporters.

He didn’t specify where the boy had obtained the gun.

The victim is a teacher in her 30s, who was rushed to a local hospital. Her wounds are “believed to be life-threatening.” No students have been hurt. They were moved to the school gymnasium, where counselors are working with them.

"I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened," said the city's superintendent of schools, George Parker.

"We need the community’s support to make sure that guns are not available to youth."

School shootings are common in the United States, with recent tragedies including the killing last May of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman. There were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.