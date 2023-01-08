En route to Mexico, Biden visits Texas to tackle border security

Biden will also seek to step up joint efforts to fight trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs behind a deadly addiction crisis in US

US President Joe Biden will seek Mexico's help tackling illegal flows of migrants and drugs, particularly deadly opioids, during a visit beginning Sunday for a North American leaders' summit.

The visit is meant to demonstrate that the U.S. president is taking the issue seriously, shore up relations with border patrol, and potentially give him another chance to push Congress to pass new laws to fix what he dubbed a "broken" immigration system. Biden will stop off in the southern US state of Texas for his first trip to the border city of El Paso, overwhelmed by record numbers of migrants and asylum-seekers.

Previewing his trip on Twitter, the president spoke late Saturday of the "need to expand legal pathways for orderly immigration," adding: "We can do this all while limiting illegal immigration."

The issue seems certain to top the agenda when Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday, a day before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins them for the so-called "Three Amigos" summit.

“The president’s very much looking forward to seeing for himself firsthand what the border security situation looks like,” said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman. “This is something that he wanted to see for himself.”

In El Paso, Biden will visit the County Migrant Services Center and meet with nonprofits and religious groups that support migrants arriving to the U.S.