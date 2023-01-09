Trudeau calls for Iran to be held accountable on plane crash anniversary

'This tragedy happened because of the Iranian regime's heinous disregard for human life'

Sunday marked three years since the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane – shot down mistakenly by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The anniversary of the disaster that killed all 176 passengers and crew on board was also marked in Iran with protests. In Canada, where many of the passengers on the flight came from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at a commemoration event.

"This tragedy happened because of the Iranian regime's heinous disregard for human life," Trudeau said. "Your grief has been compounded by their refusal to be held accountable. Nothing will ever bring your loved ones back. But when you lose someone so senselessly, finding justice is a part of mourning. We need closure in order to heal and Iran's refusal to be held accountable is denying you that."

The Canadian leader was speaking in Toronto at a ceremony for family members of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, which had departed Tehran for Kyiv and was shot down by the IRGC shortly after takeoff on January 8, 2020. The death toll included 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Last month Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine called on Tehran to abide to reparations according to an international convention. If Iran does not submit to binding arbitration within six months, the case will be taken to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to force Iran to compensate the families of the victims.