Classified documents from Obama era found in Biden's old office

Biden's lawyers stumbled across the documents in November while clearing out an old office

Classified documents from US President Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered in an office used before his last campaign, according to White House officials Monday.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement that the White House is cooperating with the National Archives over “what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings.”

Biden’s lawyers discovered the documents in a “locked closet” on November 2, 2022, as they were vacating out an old office used by the president's former institute in Philadelpha. Biden operated from the office from 2017 until he began his 2020 presidential campaign. The National Archives took the documents morning after they were found, Sauber said.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?” former US president Donald Trump asked on his Truth social media platform. Trump is currently facing several investigations, including a probe of classified documents he kept at his Florida home.

“President Biden has stated that taking classified documents from the White House is ‘irresponsible,’” said Rep. James Comer, the new head of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Now that the Republicans have taken control of the US House of Representatives, Comer signaled Biden may face similar scrutiny to that of Trump.

“Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice and National Archives have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority. We expect the same treatment for President Biden, who has apparently inappropriately maintained classified documents in an insecure setting for several years.”